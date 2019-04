FILE PHOTO: The Interserve logo is seen on a flag at Interserve offices in Twyford, Britain January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s troubled outsourcer Interserve Group Ltd said on Wednesday its finance chief Mark Whiteling had resigned after being in the post since Oct. 2017.

Whiteling’s resignation comes weeks after the debt-laden company was placed in administration following a rescue plan that was rejected by its shareholders.

The statement confirms Sky News report that said Whiteling resigned to pursue his non-executive career.