Interserve names Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as new finance chief

(Reuters) - British outsourcer Interserve Group on Tuesday named Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as its new finance chief in place of Mark Whiteling who stepped down in April soon after the company was placed in administration.

Morris has worked at Rolls-Royce Plc for 28 years in various roles and was the engine maker’s finance head before joining offshore drilling contractor Seadrill SDRL.N more than three years ago in the same role, the company said.

Interserve, one of the British government’s biggest contractors, was placed in administration in March and was immediately taken over by its lenders after shareholders rejected a rescue plan for the debt-laden company.

The public services provider employs 68,000 people globally, including 45,000 in Britain, to clean schools and hospitals, run probation services and build roads and bridges, but has been battling to avoid being consigned to the same fate as collapsed rival Carillion.