UK watchdog probes Mitie-Interserve deal over competition concerns

(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was investigating whether outsourcing firm Mitie Group's MTO.L deal to acquire rival Interserve's facilities arm could lead to lower competition in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was inviting interested parties to offer their comments before Sept. 29 on the deal, which was announced by the two companies in June.

Mitie and Interserve were not immediately available for Reuters’ requests for comment.

The 271-million-pound deal ($349 million) in cash and shares was seen as Mitie flexing its financial muscle to scale-up in Britain’s contract-services industry, which has been through a turbulent few years, with the pandemic adding to its woes.

Mitie manages and maintains some of London’s best-known landmarks, while Interserve, which went into administration in March last year, offers support services, equipment and construction services to public and private sectors.