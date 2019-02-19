Elliott takes 6.1 percent stake in Dutch Intertrust

Paul Singer, founder and president of Elliott Management Corporation, speaks at WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Paul Elliott Singer, the hedge fund manager behind activist investor Elliott, has taken a 6.1 percent stake in Dutch trust and business administration company Intertrust, according to a filing published by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM).

The disclosure is reported as effective on Feb. 13, the day after the sale by Blackstone of its remaining 6.77 percent stake in Intertrust to institutional buyers via an accelerated book-building.