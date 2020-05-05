Intesa reports unexpected profit increase helped by trading gains

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) on Tuesday reported an unexpected 10% rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to strong trading gains which helped Italy’s biggest retail bank offset the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

But Intesa cut its profit outlook as Italy battles one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.

The bank now expects a net income of at least 3.5 billion euros next year, which analysts said was above market consensus though well below a 6 billion euro ($6.50 billion) forecast under the bank’s plan through 2021.

Intesa’s shares rose 2% by 1119 GMT, outperforming a flat Italian banking stock index .FTIT8300.

Intesa said the pandemic, which it expected to drive a reduction of between 8-10.5% in Italy’s national output this year, strengthened the case for its proposed takeover of rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI).

If successful, the deal would result in a combined profit of at least 5 billion euros in 2022, down from an initial forecast of more than 6 billion euros, Intesa said.

Intesa had unveiled an unsolicited offer for Italy’s fifth-largest bank just before the coronavirus contagion emerged in Italy in late February. The deal would create the euro zone’s seventh-largest banking group with a focus on asset management and insurance.

Intesa said it had written down loans for a net 403 million euros in the quarter, only slightly more than a year earlier and less than in the three months through December.

The bank said the capital gain from the recent sale of its merchant acquiring business and 300 million euros it had set aside in the first quarter to cover risks linked to COVID-19 would allow it to write down loans for 1.5 billion euros during the year.

Rival UniCredit (CRDI.MI), which reports first-quarter results on Wednesday, said last month it would book 900 million euros in additional provisions against loan losses in the first quarter to reflect the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

UniCredit said it was applying the IFRS9 accounting rule which requires lenders to book expected, and no longer actual, losses.

To avoid exacerbating the hit on the economy from the virus crisis, regulators have told banks to be flexible in applying the forward-looking IFRS9 accounting rule, resulting in different approaches by banks.

Intesa said first-quarter net profit stood at 1.15 billion euros compared with an 805 million euro average forecast in a Reuters survey of six analysts.

Revenues came in at 4.88 billion euros, above a Reuters analyst forecast of 4.25 billion euros.