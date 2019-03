FILE PHOTO: Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank looks on during a shareholders meeting in Turin, Italy April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo’s Chief Executive Carlo Messina reiterated on Wednesday that Italy’s biggest retail bank was not interested in any merger deal in Italy or abroad.

Messina was speaking to a group of foreign journalists in Milan.