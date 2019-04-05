Intesa shareholder Cariplo says would support cross-border M&A

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Fondazione Cariplo, an influential shareholder of Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo, said he would support any potential cross-border merger plan that could be put forward by the bank’s chief executive.

Asked whether Intesa needed a cross-border tie-up, Giuseppe Guzzetti said: “This is for the CEO to say. Should he bring any proposals we would back him.

“Should he come with a proposal we would examine it. We have reasons to believe it would be a good proposal and we will back him right through the end,” he told reporters in Milan.

Fondazione Cariplo has a 4.4 percent stake in Intesa.