Intelsat says satellite made by Boeing fails

(Reuters) - Satellite operator Intelsat S.A. said on Thursday one of its satellites made by Boeing Co has failed due to an anomaly related to its propulsion system.

The company, which disclosed a service outage on its 29e satellite on April 10, said a failure review board has been convened with Boeing to complete an analysis of the cause of the anomaly.

On April 7, the 29e propulsion system experienced damage, and while working to recover the satellite a second anomaly occurred, after which efforts to save the satellite were unsuccessful, the company said.

Intelsat said restoration paths on other Intelsat satellites and third-party satellites have been provided for a majority of the disrupted services.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.