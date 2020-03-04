Business News
March 4, 2020 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shopping center operator Intu's planned equity raise falls through

(Reuters) - Britain’s Intu (INTUP.L) said on Wednesday it was unable to go ahead with a planned equity raise as uncertainties in equity and retail property markets prevented investors from committing capital into the debt-laden mall operator.

The owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre was planning a cash call of between 1 billion pounds and 1.5 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) by the end of February to shore up its balance sheet after being hit by a spate of high-profile failures in the retail industry.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

