UK's Hammerson to buy smaller rival Intu Properties for around $4.56 billion

(Reuters) - Britain-based shopping center landlord Hammerson (HMSO.L) said it agreed to buy Intu Properties (INTUP.L) in a deal valuing the smaller rival at about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.56 billion).

Intu shareholders will receive 0.475 new Hammerson share for each Intu share, the companies said.

The all-share offer represents a value of about 253.9 pence per Intu share, a premium of 27.6 percent to its Tuesday’s close.

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)