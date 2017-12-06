FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammerson to buy smaller rival Intu Properties for around $4.56 billion
December 6, 2017 / 7:26 AM / in 36 minutes

UK's Hammerson to buy smaller rival Intu Properties for around $4.56 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain-based shopping center landlord Hammerson (HMSO.L) said it agreed to buy Intu Properties (INTUP.L) in a deal valuing the smaller rival at about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.56 billion).

Intu shareholders will receive 0.475 new Hammerson share for each Intu share, the companies said.

The all-share offer represents a value of about 253.9 pence per Intu share, a premium of 27.6 percent to its Tuesday’s close.

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
