Shopping center owner Intu gives suitors more time for takeover bid

(Reuters) - British shopping center owner Intu Properties (INTUP.L) said on Thursday that it had again extended the deadline for a consortium led by Deputy Chairman John Whittaker to make a formal offer for the company.
The owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre said that Whittaker’s Peel Group and its Saudi Arabian and Canadian partners now have until Nov. 30 to make a firm offer or walk away from Intu.
Intu said the consortium has largely completed its due diligence, with no reason to change its indicative proposal of 210.4 pence per share.
