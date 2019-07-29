Invesco makes two appointments to investment solutions team in London

(Reuters) - Investment manager Invesco Ltd on Monday appointed Ali Zouiten and Derek Steeden to two newly created roles in its Invesco Investment Solutions team in London.

Zouiten, most recently head of investments for product development at HSBC Asset Management, was named director of derivatives solutions development, Invesco said.

Steeden, who joins from Legal & General Investment Management, was named a portfolio manager in the Invesco team.

Zouiten and Steeden will oversee the development of a team that will manage liability-aware and multi-asset overlay portfolios for pension and insurance clients.