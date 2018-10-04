FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 4, 2018 / 4:22 PM / in an hour

Trading firm Virtu Financial eyeing brokerage ITG: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT.O) is looking to buy independent brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc (ITG.N), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of ITG jumped 20.3 percent to a record-high of $26.55, while those of Virtu gained 10 percent to $22.73.

ITG had a market capitalization of about $727 million, as of Wednesday close.

Virtu, which bought rival KCG Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion last year, is working with a financial adviser, according to the report.

The companies have been holding talks, though no decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.

Virtu and ITG declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.