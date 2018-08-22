FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 22, 2018 / 4:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Investa Office Fund gets sweetened Blackstone funds' buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The manager of Australia’s Investa Office Fund (IOF.AX) said on Wednesday that two funds affiliated to Blackstone Group (BX.N) raised their offer to buy the real estate investment trust, making the deal potentially worth A$3.20 billion ($2.34 billion) on a distribution adjusted basis.

The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Investa’s manager said the funds agreed to raise their offer by about A$120 million to A$5.3485 per IOF unit from an earlier bid of A$5.1485 per unit.

Trading in Investa shares were halted earlier on Wednesday pending the announcement.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.