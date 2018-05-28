Blackstone offers $2.3 billion for Australia's Investa Office Fund

(Reuters) - Australia’s Investa Office Fund (IOF) (IOF.AX) said on Monday it has received a A$3.08 billion ($2.3 billion) unsolicited non-binding buyout proposal from the Blackstone Group (BX.N).

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), New York, NY, U.S., April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The directors of IOF manager Investa Listed Funds Management (ILFM) said they plan to unanimously recommend the offer, which equates to a distribution adjusted price of A$5.15 per unit.

The offer represents a 13.2 percent premium to IOF’s ex-distribution closing price of A$4.55 per unit on Friday, they added. ILFM’s directors and Quartz Holding (NQ) Pte, a Blackstone affiliate, have entered a process deed setting out the offer’s terms.

The bid marks a move deeper into the Australia-New Zealand real estate market for the U.S.-based private equity giant.

Less than two weeks ago, it struck a NZ$635 million ($439.4 million) deal to buy an office portfolio in Auckland which was co-held by Goodman Property Trust (GMT.NZ) and Singaporean investor GIC.

A Blackstone unit was said to be the buyer in the sale of a Sydney office building earlier this year. The building, which sold for A$205 million ($154.9 million), was owned by a unit of indebted Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.