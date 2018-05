(Reuters) - Australia’s Investa Office Fund (IOF) (IOF.AX) said on Monday it has received a A$3.08 billion ($2.33 billion) unsolicited non-binding buyout proposal from the Blackstone group (BX.N).

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), New York, NY, U.S., April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The directors of IOF manager Investa Listed Funds Management said they plan to unanimously recommend the offer, which equates to a distribution adjusted price of A$5.15 per unit.