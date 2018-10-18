Australia's Investa says Blackstone pulls out of takeover race

(Reuters) - Australian landlord Investa Office Fund (IOF) (IOF.AX) said on Thursday it had been advised by Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) that the private equity giant would not match Canada’s Oxford Properties Group’s A$5.60 per share takeover bid.
IOF said it had terminated the Blackstone agreement and had entered into a scheme implementation agreement with Oxford.
Oxford’s sweetened offer of A$5.60 a share was A$0.10 higher than Blackstone’s latest bid and values Investa at A$3.35 billion ($2.4 billion).
Blackstone was not immediately available for a comment.
IOF earlier this week had given Blackstone four days to match Oxford’s offer.
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates