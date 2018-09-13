Oxford Properties sweetens offer for Australia's Investa, outbids Blackstone

(Reuters) - Investa Office Fund (IOF.AX) said Canada’s Oxford Properties Group raised its bid for the Australian firm to A$5.60 per share, trumping rival suitor Blackstone’s (BX.N) sweetened offer of A$5.52 a share.s

The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The new offer, which values Investa at A$3.35 billion ($2.41 billion), comes ahead of a meeting of Investa’s shareholders on Monday when they will vote on Blackstone’s A$3.30 billion offer for the Australian landlord.

Investa said its directors continue to unanimously recommend the Blackstone offer, and advised its shareholders to take no action on the conditional Oxford bid.

The U.S. buyout giant first made a A$3.08 billion play for Sydney-focused Investa in May, betting on the future of commercial property across Australia’s east coast.

The companies had agreed on a deal, but earlier this month Oxford - the real estate investment arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS - made a A$5.50 a share offer that valued Investa at A$3.3 billion.