FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 13, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Oxford Properties sweetens offer for Australia's Investa, outbids Blackstone

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investa Office Fund (IOF.AX) said Canada’s Oxford Properties Group raised its bid for the Australian firm to A$5.60 per share, trumping rival suitor Blackstone’s (BX.N) sweetened offer of A$5.52 a share.s

The logo for Australia's Investa Office Fund (IOF), a real estate investment trust, adorns the front of their office building in central Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The new offer, which values Investa at A$3.35 billion ($2.41 billion), comes ahead of a meeting of Investa’s shareholders on Monday when they will vote on Blackstone’s A$3.30 billion offer for the Australian landlord.

Investa said its directors continue to unanimously recommend the Blackstone offer, and advised its shareholders to take no action on the conditional Oxford bid.

The U.S. buyout giant first made a A$3.08 billion play for Sydney-focused Investa in May, betting on the future of commercial property across Australia’s east coast.

The companies had agreed on a deal, but earlier this month Oxford - the real estate investment arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS - made a A$5.50 a share offer that valued Investa at A$3.3 billion.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.