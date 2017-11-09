FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Junk bond ETFs fall to more than 7-month lows
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 7:16 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Junk bond ETFs fall to more than 7-month lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The top junk bond exchange-traded funds fell to their lowest intraday levels since March on Thursday, victims of a broader flight to safety as a Republican-led proposed corporate U.S. tax cut seemed on the verge of a delay.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S.-listed, $19 billion iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG.P) and $12.7 billion SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK.P), the largest high-yield bond funds by assets, were down half a percent by midday.

Trading activity in each was also higher, with JNK’s volume double the level on Wednesday.

The selloff adds to a painful series of days for a category of funds that hold lower-rated corporate debt and have managed to deliver nearly 5 percent in total returns this year.

JNK has now sold off seven trading days in a row. High-yield is often seen as a leading indicator for the equity market.

DoubleLine Capital LP Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday contrasted JNK's declines with the record highs in the S&P 500 .SPX index and asked which was more prescient.

“Looking like JNK was right,” he said Thursday on Twitter. “Per usual.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.