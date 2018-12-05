Breakingviews - The Exchange: Erika Karp talks climate change

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As world leaders meet in Poland to beef up the Paris accords, Cornerstone Capital’s founder explains why the economics of battling global warming trump naysaying politicians. She also lays out how to spot green washing and says investors who ignore ESG factors should go to jail.
