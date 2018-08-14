FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Berkshire boosts Goldman stake, confirms Apple purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has increased its investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and confirmed it has added to its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of June 30.

Berkshire said it owned roughly 13.3 million Goldman shares worth $2.92 billion, a 21 percent increase in the number of shares over the 11 million it owned three months earlier.

It also said it owned close to $47 billion of Apple stock, comprising about 252 million shares, up 5 percent from 239.6 million at the end of March.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
