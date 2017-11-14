Paulson leaves stake in gold unchanged in third-quarter: filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Paulson & Co left its stake in gold investments unchanged in the third quarter, as concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons helped lift bullion prices to a 13-month high, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, kept its stake in SPDR Gold Trust at 4.36 million shares with a value of $530 million at the end of September, up from a value of $514.5 million the prior quarter, the 13F filing showed.

SPDR Gold Trust is the world’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund.Paulson also left stakes unchanged in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and NovaGold Resources Inc, though their value declined versus the end of the second quarter. Stakes in IAMGOLD Corp, RandGold Resources Ltd, and Seabridge Gold Inc were also unchanged but their value rose.