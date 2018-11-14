Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during third-quarter: filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, kept its stake in gold investments during the third quarter of 2018 while other heavyweights including Jana Partners LLC and Caxton Corp remained unexposed to the metal.

Barry Rosenstein, founder and managing Partner of JANA Partners LLC., speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Paulson & Co maintained the stake as spot gold prices declined more than 5 percent, with investors continuing to favor the U.S. dollar and riskier assets against the backdrop of a global trade war. [GOL/] [FRX/]

Paulson left its interest in SPDR Gold Trust unchanged at 4.3 million shares for the third quarter, though the value decreased to $487.13 from $512.57 million compared with the prior quarter, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 13F-HR filing showed on Wednesday.

SPDR Gold Trust is the world’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund.

Paulson also left stakes unchanged in mining company AngloGold Ashanti Ltd though the value increased from $104.94 million in the second quarter to $109.67 million in the third quarter.

Stakes in IAMGOLD Corp held by Paulson were unchanged but the value decreased by more than a third to $6.81 million from $10.75 in the second quarter.

Paulson’s shares in NovaGold Resources Inc were unchanged, though the value decreased from $97.87 million to $81.59 million in the third quarter.

Shares in RandGold Resources LTD held by Paulson increased from 331.70 million worth $25.57 million in the second quarter to 421.70 million shares worth $29.75 million in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Jana Partners LLC more than quadrupled its investment in precious-metal mining exchange-traded funds during the third quarter of 2018.

Led by activist investor Barry Rosenstein, Jana Partners held no exposure to ETFs invested directly in gold at the end of the third quarter, after initially dissolving its stake in SPDR Gold Trust during the second quarter of 2016.

Investors sometimes buy miner stocks as an alternative way to invest in the gold sector.

CI Investments Inc [CIXCI.UL] slightly boosted its holding in SPDR Gold Trust during the third quarter.

Quarterly disclosures of hedge fund managers’ stock holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are one of the few public ways of tracking what managers are selling and buying.

Relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy, however, comes with some risk because the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions. Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as good investment opportunities.