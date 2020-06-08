Investment funds buy $20.702 billion two-year note in June: U.S. Treasury

Large investment managers bought $20.702 billion at a 2-year note auction held in June,

compared with the $20.987 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $8.119 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $8.866 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $49 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $22.691 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $24.115 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $18.589 billion in 7-year debt versus $19.057 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $6.309 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $9.647 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.780 billion of 7-year debt versus $5.868 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $50 billion in 5-year notes and $42 billion in 7-year debt.