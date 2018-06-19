Global equity funds shed $6.8 billion this month to June 15: TrimTabs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity funds shed $6.8 billion this month to June 15, putting them on track for the largest monthly outflow since at least September 2016, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.

Demand for global equity funds turned negative in June amid a resurgent U.S. dollar and political turmoil in Europe, TrimTabs said in a release.

Global equity funds trailed their U.S. counterparts in four of the first six months of the year, and are down 0.9 percent year-to-date, while U.S. equity funds have gained 5.6 percent.

All major international regions had outflows in June, except for China, it said. China-focused equity funds are on track for their 16th consecutive monthly inflow, TrimTabs noted.