Technology News
April 14, 2020 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lightspeed raises over $4 billion to support entrepreneurs amid coronavirus threat

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lightspeed Venture Partners said on Tuesday it raised more than $4 billion for three new funds to support early and growth stage entrepreneurs even as the coronavirus outbreak threatens the global economy.

The California-based venture capital firm's announcement bwnews.pr/3emAJvm coincides with companies across the globe preparing to brace for an imminent economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Lightspeed has historically been an early-stage investment firm and was the first outside investor in Snap’s (SNAP.N) messaging app Snapchat.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
