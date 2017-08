A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The debt funds attracted cash for the 14th straight week even as the average fund in the category showed negative performance for the first time in six weeks, the data showed.