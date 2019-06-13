Appetite for risk-taking emerges as U.S.-based equity funds attract $4.4 billion

(Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds attracted $4.4 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, following two consecutive weeks of cash outflows totaling $34 billion, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper, as the United States and Mexico struck a deal to avert tariffs.

U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds - which move in sympathy with equity flows - attracted more than $1.7 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, following two straight weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.