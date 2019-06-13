Wealth
June 13, 2019 / 7:40 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Appetite for risk-taking emerges as U.S.-based equity funds attract $4.4 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds attracted $4.4 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, following two consecutive weeks of cash outflows totaling $34 billion, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper, as the United States and Mexico struck a deal to avert tariffs.

U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds - which move in sympathy with equity flows - attracted more than $1.7 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, following two straight weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
