Investors piled into U.S. Treasuries, money-market funds amid trade tensions: Lipper

(Reuters) - Investors’ aversion to risk-taking intensified in the latest week, stemming from trade tensions between the United States and China as well as Mexico, with U.S.-based domestic equities funds posting $10 billion of cash withdrawals, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service on Thursday.

It was the group’s second consecutive week of cash outflows, with a four-week moving average now at negative $9 billion, Lipper data showed.

U.S.-based, high-yield junk bond funds, which move in sympathy with equity markets, posted cash withdrawals of over $3.2 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their second straight week of outflows.

Investors sought shelter in money market and Treasury funds.

U.S.-based money-market funds attracted about $5.9 billion of inflows in the latest week, extending their weekly inflow streak since the middle of April. U.S.-based government-Treasury bond funds attracted more than $6.77 billion of inflows in the week, their fourth straight week of inflows, Lipper said.