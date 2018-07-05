Investors pull $8.26 billion from U.S.-based equity funds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors’ appetite for risk-taking took a break during a holiday-shortened week, as U.S.-based equity funds posted $8.26 billion of outflows and U.S.-based high-yield bond funds posted $1.7 billion of cash withdrawals, according to Lipper data.

Conversely, investors piled into safer, higher-quality investments, which included U.S.-based government-Treasury bond funds. That group attracted $980 million of net new cash for the week ended Wednesday, their fifth straight week of inflows, Lipper said.