NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pulled $1.7 billion from U.S.-based funds invested in Treasuries during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, exacerbating a selloff that pushed the benchmark 10-year yields to their highest level since May 2011.

The withdrawals from mutual funds and exchange-traded funds occurred during the seven-day period through Oct 3, and were the largest since March 2016, according to the research service.