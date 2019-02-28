Wealth
February 28, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Risk-on week as investors put money to work in equity ETFs, junk bonds: Lipper

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Investors poured money into equity exchange-traded funds and high-yield “junk” bond funds in the week ended Wednesday, as President Donald Trump said he would extend a deadline to escalate tariffs on Chinese imports, citing “substantial progress” in talks between the two countries.

U.S.-based high-yield bond funds attracted $698 million in the week ended Wednesday, marking the sector’s fifth straight week of inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based equity ETFs attracted about $7.5 billion in the week ended Wednesday, Lipper noted.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below