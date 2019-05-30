U.S.-based equity funds post $22 billion outflows amid trade tensions

(Reuters) - Investors rattled by U.S.-China trade tensions pulled roughly $22 billion from U.S.-based equity funds in the week ended May 29, according to data released by Refinitiv’s Lipper research service on Thursday.

U.S.-based investment-grade bond funds, which move in sympathy with equities, posted more than $5 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, the largest weekly outflow since December 2015, according to Lipper.

At the lower end of the quality spectrum, U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posted $1.27 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, Lipper added.

Investors sought shelter in their favorite safe havens in the latest week.

U.S.-based money-market funds attracted more than $17.5 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their sixth straight week of inflows, according to Lipper.

U.S.-based government-Treasury funds attracted over $1.4 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their third consecutive week of inflows, Lipper figures show.