(Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds posted $620 million in withdrawals for the week ended Wednesday, after attracting $1 billion the week prior, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

The withdrawals were driven in large part by investors leaving U.S.-based non-domestic equity funds, which saw $1.1 billion in withdrawals. U.S.-based domestic equity funds, by contrast, attracted $474 million, Lipper said.