Wealth
May 2, 2019 / 8:10 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds see 14th week of inflows

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investors gravitated toward the higher-quality spectrum of the credit markets this week, as U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted about $374.5 million in net cash, their 14th consecutive week of inflows.

According to Refinitiv’s Lipper research data on Thursday, investors sent roughly $16 billion in net cash to U.S. money-market funds for the week ended Wednesday, following their previous week’s inflows of $4.26 billion.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish

