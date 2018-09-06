U.S.-based money market funds attract $11.84 billion in latest week: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based money market funds attracted $11.84 billion in the week ended Wednesday, following outflows of $6.39 billion in the previous week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, indicating investors’ appetite for risk-taking waned as talks between the United States and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement continued.

U.S.-based equity funds posted $7.2 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, following two weeks of inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based taxable bond funds posted over $1.1 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, following four weeks of inflows, according to Lipper.