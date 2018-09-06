FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

U.S.-based money market funds attract $11.84 billion in latest week: Lipper

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based money market funds attracted $11.84 billion in the week ended Wednesday, following outflows of $6.39 billion in the previous week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, indicating investors’ appetite for risk-taking waned as talks between the United States and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement continued.

U.S.-based equity funds posted $7.2 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, following two weeks of inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based taxable bond funds posted over $1.1 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, following four weeks of inflows, according to Lipper.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing bu Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.