NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors’ appetite for risk-taking renewed in the week ending Wednesday, with U.S.-based stock funds attracting $20.4 billion, the largest inflows since late January, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds also saw their largest inflows since late January, attracting $3.2 billion over the weekly period, the research service’s data showed.