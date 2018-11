U.S. dollar banknotes are seen through a printed stock graph in this illustration taken February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pulled $8.5 billion out of the stock market during the latest week, the most in three weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The research service’s data estimates activity in U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds over the seven days through Nov. 28.