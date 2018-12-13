U.S. fund investors pull record $46 billion from stocks in latest week: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pulled record cash from U.S.-based stock funds and pulled billions more from bonds in a week of escalated caution, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

More than $46 billion thundered out of U.S. stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the most ever, while a near-record $13 billion poured from bonds, according to the research service. Relatively low-risk money market funds pulled in $81 billion, also the most on record, the research service’s data showed.

The withdrawals show cracks developing in investor confidence in the waning days of a wild year of up-and-down trading that has left many people with losses across both stock and bond funds, a rare occurrence.

In addition to U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, investors have been worried about excessive corporate borrowing, rising relative yields on short-term bonds, U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing growth in corporate profits. The average U.S.-based equity fund is down 6.3 percent through Dec. 11, and its bond counterpart is down 0.9 percent, Lipper said.

More than $45 billion of the withdrawals came from equity mutual funds during an end-of-year period typically marked by major turnover as investors re-evaluate their holdings for tax reasons and other purposes, though typically not with this amount of volume in a single week.

Lipper’s data measures a week as the seven-day period from Thursday to Wednesday, and most of its data dates back to 1992.