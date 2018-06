NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors flooded U.S.-based money market funds with the most cash in nearly five years, seizing an opportunity to get paid richer yields while taking little risk, Lipper said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Bundles of banknotes of U.S. Dollar are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

The cash-like funds pulled in nearly $34.9 billion during the seven days through June 6, according to the Thomson Reuters research service.