U.S.-based investment-grade bond funds extend weekly inflow streak for 2019

(Reuters) - Investors put money to work in corporate credit markets in the latest week, with U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracting about $3.47 billion in the week ended on Wednesday, the group’s 11th consecutive weekly inflow, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service data on Thursday.

Appetite was also strong for their equity counterparts. U.S.-based equity funds attracted over $4.27 billion in the week ended on Wednesday, reversing the previous two weeks of cash withdrawals totaling about $15 billion.