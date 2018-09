NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors stocked up on bonds during the latest week, putting another $2.4 billion into U.S.-based taxable debt funds and pulling $1.8 billion from their equity counterparts, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The data covers activity in U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds for the week ended Sept. 12.