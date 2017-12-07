FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment funds buy $9.481 billion two-year note in November: U.S. Treasury
#Business News
December 7, 2017 / 8:15 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Investment funds buy $9.481 billion two-year note in November: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) – - Large investment managers bought $9.481 billion at a 2-year note auction held in November, compared with the $13.096 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Thursday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $2.926 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $2.551 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $27 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $18.248 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $17.749 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $14.544 billion in 7-year debt versus $17.064 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $6.676 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $5.483 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $4.896 billion of 7-year debt versus $2.604 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $36 billion in 5-year notes and $30 billion in 7-year debt.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $12 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of which investment funds bought $6.188 billion and foreign investors purchased $1.834 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
