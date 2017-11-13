FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 5:32 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Monday that global economic growth is synchronized for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and that signs of stress in riskier markets should not cause hysteria.

Laurence Fink, founder and chief executive officer of BlackRock, Inc. speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

But Fink warned that some investors’ comfort with calm markets could lead to “a setback” or even “a mess” if trades betting on placid markets start to do poorly.

“Good markets, even good bull markets, have 5 and 10 percent corrections. We have not seen that,” said Fink, who spoke at the Reuters Global 2018 Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

“When you mention the high-yield market being a little squeamish last week, in the scheme of things, who cares? It’s fine, it’s natural.”

Global stocks edged away from recent record highs on Monday, after several days of price swings in markets from high yield to U.S. government bonds rattled a quiescent bull market.

Laurence Fink, founder and chief executive officer of BlackRock, Inc. speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Yet Fink said global markets remain on sound footing, where it is hard to see “a real setback economically,” despite concerns over a U.S. tax reform deal as well as investors who are profiting by betting markets will stay calm.

U.S. equity market volatility - the daily fluctuations in stock prices - has hovered near record lows for much of this year. That has pushed some investors to opt into a lucrative, but risky, trade using derivatives to bet that volatility will stay low or fall.

Laurence Fink, founder and chief executive officer of BlackRock, Inc. speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Markets are eagerly anticipating a final U.S. tax bill that is expected to reduce corporate taxes and push up profits.

Fink said the tax bill could push up profits but that more cheap money would not likely lead to higher levels of investment.

For other news from Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook Summit, click here

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Susan Thomas

