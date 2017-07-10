FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Investment funds buy $10.969 billion two-year note in June: U.S. Treasury
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 10, 2017 / 7:11 PM / a month ago

Investment funds buy $10.969 billion two-year note in June: U.S. Treasury

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $10.969 billion at a 2-year note auction held in June, compared with the $11.397 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.437 billion of the latest 2-year supply, compared with $6.068 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $29 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $18.061 billion of 5-year notes, compared with the $19.442 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $15.957 billion in 7-year debt versus $16.160 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.779 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $5.454 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $3.972 billion of 7-year debt versus $4.931 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $38 billion in 5-year notes and $31 billion in 7-year debt.

At the Treasury’s monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $3.916 billion of the $15 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $2.100 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $6 billion in 30-Year TIPS Bond of which investment funds bought $3.528 billion and foreign investors purchased $0.626 billion.

New York Treasury Desk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.