June 29, 2018 / 3:50 PM / in an hour

Iowa top court rejects 72-hour waiting period for abortions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iowa’s Supreme Court on Friday rejected a 72-hour waiting period for abortions signed into law last year, ruling it was unconstitutional.

“We conclude the statute enacted by our legislature, while intended as a reasonable regulation, violates both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Iowa Constitution because its restrictions on women are not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest of the state,” Chief Justice Mark Cady wrote in the ruling.

(This version of the story corrects word in quote to “not” from “now” in paragraph two.)

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg, Editing by Franklin Paul

