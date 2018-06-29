Iowa top court rejects 72-hour waiting period for abortions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iowa’s Supreme Court on Friday rejected a 72-hour waiting period for abortions signed into law last year, ruling it was unconstitutional.
“We conclude the statute enacted by our legislature, while intended as a reasonable regulation, violates both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Iowa Constitution because its restrictions on women are not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest of the state,” Chief Justice Mark Cady wrote in the ruling.
(This version of the story corrects word in quote to “not” from “now” in paragraph two.)
