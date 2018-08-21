Body found near where Iowa jogger, 20, disappeared, police say

(Reuters) - The body of a woman has been found in rural Iowa near where a 20-year-old college student disappeared more than a month ago, authorities said on Tuesday, and the woman’s father told Fox News it was her.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety would not say whether they believed the body was of the student, Mollie Tibbetts, who was last seen on July 18.

Her father, Rob Tibbetts, told Fox News that the body was his missing daughter.

Tibbetts, a student at the University of Iowa, has been the subject of an intense search since her boyfriend reported her missing on July 19. She had been jogging on the day of her disappearance.

The Iowa state medical examiner was at the site in rural Poweshiek County, where the body was discovered near Guernsey, about 10 miles from Brooklyn, KCCI television in Des Moines reported.

On the day that she disappeared, Tibbetts was at the Brooklyn home of her boyfriend, who was out of town, local media reported.

Iowa authorities have said the boyfriend, Dalton Jack, is not facing any charges in the disappearance, local media reported.

Officials have not said how the body was found.

Iowa Department of Public Safety spokesman Mitch Mortvedt said a press conference will be held at 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT), but he would not confirm to Reuters that Tibbetts’ body has been found.

A Crime Stoppers tip line reward of nearly $400,000 for information on finding Tibbetts will now shift to reward information leading to the capture of anyone involved in her disappearance, the Des Moines Register reported.