Man charged with murder in case of missing Iowa woman

(Reuters) - A 24-year-old man was charged with murder on Tuesday after the body of a woman, believed to be that of a college student who went missing a month ago, was found in a cornfield in rural Iowa, state investigators said.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, who attended the University of Iowa, disappeared in July while jogging.

Authorities are awaiting test results to make a positive identification, Rich Rahn, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, told reporters.