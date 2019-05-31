Environment
May 31, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Iowa Supreme Court says crude oil pipeline legally permitted

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday said the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline was legally permitted in the state, dealing a blow to a group of landowners and environmentalists challenging the operation.

Iowa’s top court also denied the review of a state utilities board decision to allow the use of eminent domain to build the pipeline on private properties, upholding a district court decision from 2017.

The pipeline, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer LP (ET.N), began shipping oil from the Bakken shale region in North Dakota through Iowa two years ago.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

